Poll Workers Needed for March 3 Election

Poll workers, especially those who are bilingual in any one of six specific languages, are needed for the March 3 Presidential Primary Election in San Diego County.

The Registrar’s office is required by federal law to provide bilingual speakers and voting materials to voters who speak Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese and Chinese. In addition, a survey conducted by the University of California, Berkeley showed a need for Arabic and Korean speakers at nearly 90 precincts across the county, so the Registrar’s office is also recruiting poll workers who are bilingual in those languages.

To become a poll worker, applicants must be a U.S citizen and registered to vote in California, or lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the United States. Poll workers must have transportation to their assigned polling location, access to the internet to take an online training and attend a two-hour class in person.

Poll workers receive a stipend ranging from $100 to $175 depending on the assignment and those who are bilingual receive an additional $15 if they are assigned to provide language assistance to voters.

Prospective poll workers can apply online at sdvote.com. For more information, call (858) 565-5800 or email pollworker@sdcounty.ca.gov.

