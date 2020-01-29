Human Rights Groups Call for End to Immigrant Asylum Protocol

Share This Article:

Legal service providers and civil and human rights organizations will gather at the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Building Wednesday morning to call for an end to an immigration policy they decry as unjust.

Participants will host a news conference outside the building at 880 Front St. to mark the one year anniversary of President Donald Trump’s Migrant Protection Protocols and to call for that policy to end. The groups, among them the ACLU Foundation, Al Otro Lado, American Friends Service Committee, Human Rights First, Immigrant Defenders Law Center, Innovation Law Lab and Jewish Family Service of San Diego, have taken to calling the policy the “Remain in Mexico” policy.

Under the policy, migrants and asylum seekers crossing the southern United States border are made to remain in Mexico for the duration of their asylum proceedings. The groups say this deprives people of protection and legal resources. They are asking for the United States to return asylum to these migrants.

The groups say that since the protocols went into effect — on Jan. 29, 2019 — more than 60,000 asylum seekers have been returned to Mexico, 27,500 to the Tijuana-Mexicali region.

Speakers at the news conference will include Robyn Barnard, an attorney for Human Rights First, as well as Monika Langarica, an immigrants rights attorney at the ACLU Foundation of San Diego and Imperial Counties.

