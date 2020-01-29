Share This Article:

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday endorsed City Council President Georgette Gómez for Congress in the 53rd District.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Gómez was one of nine endorsements that Sanders announced, including one other California candidate, Rep. Ro Khanna in the 17th district in the Silicon Valley.

“This is the most important election in our lifetime and I’m proud there are so many candidates running for Congress who understand that real change comes from the bottom on up, not the top on down,” said Sanders. “They’re all strong advocates for real change and together we will build a movement to transform this nation so that it works for all our people.”

The endorsement comes as Gomez prepares to address constituents in her annual “state of the district” speech at 6 p.m. at the United Domestic Workers Community Hall, 4855 Seminole Drive.

Gómez faces Obama administration policy advisor Sara Jacobs, Marine Capt. Janessa Goldbeck and a number of other Democrats in the March 3 primary in the race to succeed retiring Rep. Susan Davis.

On Monday, Jacobs was endorsed by Rep. Eric Swalwell, an early Democratic candidate for president.

The 53rd District stretches from I-5 and Balboa Park through Mission Valley to East County and continues south to Chula Vista,

Bernie Sanders Endorses Georgette Gomez for Congress in 53rd District was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: