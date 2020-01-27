Sara Jacobs Wins Backing of Ex-Presidential Hopeful Swalwell in CA53

By Ken Stone

Shortlived presidential candidate Eric Swalwell, a House member from the East Bay, on Monday endorsed Sara Jacobs for the 53rd District seat being vacated by 10-term Rep. Susan Davis.

The millennial Democrat also picked up support from Lois Frankel of Florida and Andy Kim of New Jersey.

For those keeping score, 53rd District candidate Georgette Gómez’s lead over Jacobs in congressional endorsements has shrunk to four.

Reps. Katie Porter of California and Abby Finkenauer of Iowa previously endorsed Jacobs as she makes her second shot at Congress (after losing a 2018 bid in the 49th District primary to succeed Darrell Issa).

Gómez, the San Diego City Council president already endorsed by the state and county Democratic parties, has rolled up at least nine House supporters, including seven members of Congress from California.

Swalwell, 39, announced for president in April 2019 and dropped out in July. He gained wide recognition and cable-TV time as a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the House Judiciary Committee.

He praised Jacobs — the 30-year-old granddaughter of a Qualcomm co-founder — as representing a new generation of leaders “ready to bring new ideas, new approaches, and a new sense of urgency to the issues facing our country.”

“Our generation will be living with the consequences of climate change and gun violence for decades to come,” Swalwell said in a statement, “and I know Sara will be ready on Day One to give these issues the attention they deserve in Washington.”

Frankel said: “Sara would be a breath of fresh air in Congress, and San Diegans would be lucky to have such a capable, dynamic leader representing their interests in Washington.”

And Kim said: “Her background in foreign policy, her experience building diverse coalitions, and her ability to find common ground to make real progress are in high demand in Congress. Having seen her take on some of the most difficult issues facing our country, I am confident she will be a phenomenal representative.”

In a statement, Jacobs said she was honored to be endorsed by the trio.

“These leaders have dedicated so much of their careers to lifting up the voices of the next generation and focusing on the most urgent issues of our time — from gun violence and climate change to paid family leave and election security,” she said. “It would be an honor to serve with them on Capitol Hill.”

A couple weeks ago, 53rd District candidate Janessa Goldbeck claimed her first congressional endorsement — from fellow Marine veteran Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, another dropout from the presidential race.

The 53rd Congressional District takes in La Mesa, Lemon Grove, parts of El Cajon and Chula Vista and central San Diego areas such as Hillcrest, Grantville and North Park.

