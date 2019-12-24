Share This Article:

Public administration offices will be closed in observance of Christmas Day and some services will be affected.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

City of San Diego offices will be closed for the holiday, and reopen during normal business hours Thursday.

Libraries will also be closed, as will most parks and recreation facilities. City skate parks and golf courses will be open, however. For a complete list, check the City of San Diego holiday schedule.

Curbside trash services will be delayed one day. All public safety services will continue as usual.

All public San Diego County offices will be closed Wednesday for the Christmas holiday.

In addition to the public offices, family resource centers, library branches and animal shelters will also be closed.

And while county parks, preserves and campgrounds will be open during normal business hours, there will be no public vehicle access or restroom availability with the exception of campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks.

Sheriff’s Department patrols and animal control emergency response will continue to provide services as usual.

County offices will reopen for regular business hours Thursday, Dec. 26.

— Staff report

City, County Offices Closed Dec. 25 for Christmas Holiday was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: