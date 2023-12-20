Rose “Rosie” Tamayo is a resident of the Harris Family Senior Residence in City Heights and a Serving Seniors client.

As San Diegans embrace the festive spirit of the year-end holidays including Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa, it’s also a time to reflect on a tradition deeply woven into this season: charitable giving. More than any other time of year, the motivation to help others illuminates the power of generosity and its profound impact on our communities, particularly on vulnerable groups like the older adult homeless population.

The practice of giving during the holidays has historic roots running deep and wide across various cultures and religions, not just Christmas. In the ancient Roman tradition of Saturnalia, gifts were exchanged as part of winter solstice celebrations. The Jewish custom of tzedakah emphasizes charity as a moral obligation. The Christian tradition of presenting gifts in remembrance of the Magi’s offerings to Jesus is upheld by giving to family and friends today. Each tradition reinforces the values of generosity and community spirit.

Today, this holiday spirit of giving is also a vital support system for nonprofit organizations like Serving Seniors. Research consistently shows a significant portion of charitable donations is received during the holiday season. Thirty percent of annual giving occurs in December. Ten percent of annual giving occurs on the last three days of the year.

More than three-quarters of all Americans still believe everyone can make a difference by supporting nonprofit causes.

At Serving Seniors, we witness firsthand the impact of this generosity. The donations we receive during the holidays represent a lifeline enabling us to provide critical services including meals, health care, social services, and housing to our increasing older adult homeless population — now 30% of all people experiencing homelessness in San Diego County.

Demographics and the unique challenges faced by older adults are both working against efforts to solve this societal issue. The National Alliance to End Homelessness reports the number of homeless older adults is expected to triple by 2030 — just seven years away. Older adults have distinct needs including chronic health problems, disabilities, social isolation, and fixed incomes failing to keep up with inflation. Meeting these needs without stable housing and support is a never-ending battle.

Through the community’s help, Serving Seniors is able to address these challenges. We recently celebrated the first anniversary of our Harris Family Senior Residence in City Heights. Co-located with the Mid-City Family Housing complex, older adults not only find shelter, but also a community and a sense of belonging. The joy and friendship we saw at this event proves our residents are not simply living but thriving. We look forward to opening another similar residence in Clairemont, which broke ground earlier in 2023.

Charitable giving during the holidays isn’t just about addressing immediate needs. It’s a powerful prevention tool and an investment in the future. By supporting organizations working with the needs of all vulnerable populations in San Diego, donors create a more inclusive, caring society. Donors help build systems to sustainably support those in need, long after the holiday lights go dark.

As you celebrate this season of giving with family and friends, extend your generosity to the greater community we share. Whether it is a donation to a nonprofit, or volunteering the gift of your time in 2024, or reaching out to someone in need, your actions have a profound impact. I have the good fortune to see it every day.

The holiday season becomes more than just a time for celebration. It’s a time for reflection and action. The long-held tradition of charitable giving rooted in diverse cultures is a powerful tool in our hands allowing us to change our world for the better.

We can embrace this spirit of generosity and become part of humanity’s legacy, We can also ensure it continues to flourish, not just during the holidays but throughout the year. What a gift it is to make a difference in the lives of the older adult homeless population and build a community where everyone is valued and supported.

Paul Downey is CEO of Serving Seniors, a San Diego-based nonprofit that helps seniors in poverty live healthy and fulfilling lives.