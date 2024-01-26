The Patriots’ Outpost at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. Photo credit: The-Harbaugh-Foundation via Facebook

During the Farmers Insurance Open, military personnel will receive the special treatment they deserve at the Patriots’ Outpost with the support of a North County donor.

At the VIP pavilion on the 13th green at the Torrey Pines Golf Course, service members will be treated to food, drink and a front-row seat to the action, courtesy of the Harbaugh Foundation, a grant-making organization founded in Solana Beach.

“The late George Harbaugh served as a pilot in the Air Force and loved the game of golf,” said foundation President Joe Balla. “He would be thrilled to treat our freedom fighters to a great day at Torrey Pines.”

The Patriots’ Outpost will welcome some 400 soldiers, sailors, Marines, airmen and Coast Guard personnel during the four days of competition, through Saturday.

The Harbaugh Foundation has provided tickets to local charity partners and in response to inquiries from the tournament website. Almost all tickets have been allocated.

Housed in a 6,000-square-foot pavilion, the outpost offers a commanding view of the green,

fairways and ocean. Inside, military guests have access to a complimentary catered spread and seating.

The Harbaugh Foundation also supports members of the armed services through partnerships with Easter Seals, the Honor Foundation, Freedom Ranch for Heroes and its equine program, Impact Montana, and scuba diving programs in Honduras.

The foundation has funded medical research, youth development, pediatric cancer research

and open space preservation.

Locally, In 2020, community leaders opened Harbaugh Seaside Trails, a 3.4-acre park

overlooking San Elijo Lagoon in Solana Beach. The trails were made possible, in part, by a $1.15 million Harbaugh Foundation grant.

In 2017, $110,000 from the foundation funded initial beautification to public open space in Cardiff-by-the-Sea as part of an ongoing program to improve the Harbaugh Seaside Parkway.