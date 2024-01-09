The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command facility in Old Town. Courtesy of SANDAG

The Navy announced Tuesday the selection of Manchester Financial Group and partner Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate as the potential master developer for the 70.3-acre Naval Base Point Loma Old Town Campus.

The project entails conversion of the World War II-era bomber plant that is currently home to NAVWAR as well as adjacent buildings into housing, retail and office space for both the Navy and civilian use.

San Diego-based Manchester developed the new Naval administration building downtown, and McLean, VA-based Edgemore is a major national builder. With the announcement Tuesday, the Navy will begin exclusive negotiations with the two firms.

The Manchester/Edgemoor team includes Clark Construction Group as design-builder; HKS as the designer for the government facilities; HOK as master planner and designer for the private development; and Dealy Development for entitlements.

“This is an exciting milestone for the Navy and San Diego. We look forward to continuing progress on the potential revitalization of OTC,” said Rear Adm. Brad Rosen, Commander of Navy Region Southwest. “While the Navy’s goal is new mission-capable facilities for NAVWAR and other tenant commands, the Navy recognizes that any project that is good for the Navy should also provide positive impacts to the community.”

Ted Eldredge, president and CEO of Manchester, said the development team “is committed to working closely with the Navy and the city of San Diego to deliver the next generation of elite government facilities for the Navy and an exciting mixed-use development for the Navy and broader community.”

The Navy said it will will continue to work with Federal and state agencies to fulfill regulatory requirements and will continue to engage the public in the environmental review process.