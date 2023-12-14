Following the bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, flowers are shown placed at the main gate to Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, August 27, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Marine Corps officials Thursday identified Sgt. Matthew K. Bylski as the Marine who died in a tactical vehicle rollover Tuesday at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

The fatal rollover took place about 6 p.m. Tuesday during a training exercise at the northern San Diego County Marine Corps installation, according to I Marine Expeditionary Unit public affairs.

Fourteen other Marines were in the vehicle when it overturned, according to USMC authorities. Medics took them to Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton and civilian hospitals for evaluation and treatment.

Bylski is a native of Royal Oak, Michigan. He was trained as an Amphibious Combat Vehicle crewman assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, serving as a vehicle commander.

Bylski joined the Marine Corps in January 2019. His awards and decorations include two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

“Words fail to express our sorrow at the tragic loss of Sgt. Bylski, an outstanding Marine and a leader within his platoon,” said Col. Sean Dynan, commanding officer of the 15th MEU. “The MEU — the Marines who lived, trained, and learned from Sgt. Bylski — mourn alongside his family and friends. The entire 15th MEU Vanguard family is affected by his absence.”

The ACV rollover occurred as the vehicle was making a ground movement during training with 14 other Marines. One Marine remains at the hospital in good condition, the others have been treated and released.

The cause of the rollover was under investigation, according to the Marine Corps.

–City News Service