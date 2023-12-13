The main gate of Camp Pendleton. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

A Marine was killed this week when an amphibious combat vehicle full of service personnel overturned at Camp Pendleton, military officials reported Wednesday.

The fatal crash took place about 6 p.m. Tuesday during a training exercise at the northern San Diego County Marine Corps installation, according to I Marine Expeditionary Unit public affairs.

The name of the deceased service member, who was assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, was withheld pending family notification.

Fourteen other Marines were in the vehicle when it overturned, according to USMC authorities. Medics took them to Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton and civilian hospitals and for evaluation and treatment.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, according to the Marine Corps.

–City News Service