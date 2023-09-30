Officers of the USS Augusta at the commissioning ceremony. Navy photo

The Navy on Saturday commissioned the 17th trimaran-variant littoral combat ship bound for homeport at Naval Base San Diego.

The USS Augusta was commissioned at Eastport, Maine, near the Canadian border, with Rep. Jared Golden wishing the crew fair winds and following seas as they brought the ship to life.

“This ship, born of American aluminum, is a testament to the versatility, resolve, and unwavering spirit that have defined our nation from its very inception,” said Cmdr. Christopher Polnaszek, USS Augusta’s commanding officer. “

“The USS Augusta stands as a living embodiment of our shared commitment to safeguarding liberty, defending democracy, and preserving peace around the world,” he said.

The trimaran-hull, Independence variant of the littoral class built by Austal USA has proven successful for the Navy in contrast to the trouble-plagued, monohull Freedom variants built by Marinette Marine and based on the East Coast.

The warships are 418 feet in length, armed with guns, missiles and helicopters, and can reach speeds of over 50 mph.