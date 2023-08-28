An MV-22B Osprey. Navy photo

Camp Pendleton-based Marines were aboard the Osprey aircraft that crashed in Australia, killing three service members and injuring 20 others, it was announced Monday.

Sunday’s MV-22B Osprey crash occurred during a “routine training exercise” on Melville Island, north of Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, according to a statement from Marine Rotational Force-Darwin.

The three Marines killed in the crash were Cpl. Spencer R. Collart, 21, from Arlington, Virginia.; Capt. Eleanor V. LeBeau, 29, from Belleville, Illinois.; and Maj. Tobin J. Lewis, 37, from Jefferson, Colorado, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin announced Monday.

According to Marine Rotational Force-Darwin, the Marines involved in the crash included some from 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, which is based at Camp Pendleton, while others were from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 based at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

Among the injured Marines, one is in critical condition, two are in stable condition and 17 were treated for minor injuries and released, the unit said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of three respected and beloved members of the MRF-D family,” said Col. Brendan Sullivan, commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force-Darwin. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the families and with all involved.”

The deaths came three days after a fatal crash of an F/A-18D Hornet fighter jet near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. Officials said Maj. Andrew Mettler’s plane went down Thursday during a training exercise.

Five Camp Pendleton-based Marines were also killed last year when an Osprey aircraft crashed in Imperial County. A report released by the Marine Corps earlier this year identified mechanical failure as the cause of the crash.