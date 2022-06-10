The lost Marines, clockwise from upper left, Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland and Capt. John J. Sax.

The Marine Corps on Friday identified the lost pilots and other service members from Wednesday’s MV-22B Osprey crash.

All five were from Camp Pendleton, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor (VMM) Squadron 364, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW).

The dead include a pilot, Capt. John J. Sax, 33, an MV-22B pilot from Placer, outside Sacramento. He was a Marine for nearly six years, and received personal awards, including the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

The others are:

Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Ill., a Tiltrotor Crew Chief, a Marine for three years who received the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, N.H., an MV-22B Pilot and a Marine for nearly nine years. His personal awards include the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Navy Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal.

Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson, Wyo., a Tiltrotor Crew Chief and a Marine for three years. His awards include the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal.

Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 19, of Valencia, N.M., a Tiltrotor Crew Chief, a Marine for 19 months. He received the National Defense Service Medal and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of five Marines from the Purple Fox family,” said Lt. Col. John C. Miller, commanding officer of VMM-364. “This is an extremely difficult time for VMM-364 and it is hard to express the impact that this loss has had on our squadron and its families.”

Miller said the “primary mission now is taking care of the family members of our fallen Marines,” while requesting privacy for their families.

“We appreciate all the prayers and support from the strong extended Purple Fox family and want them to know that more information will be forthcoming on how to help,” he added.

At the time of the crash, near the border, the MV-22B Osprey and crew were conducting routine flight training in Imperial County. The incident remains under investigation.