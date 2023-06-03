The guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (background) sails alongside the Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Montreal in the South China Sea. Navy photo via Reuters

The Navy said a Chinese warship came within 150 yards of a U.S. destroyer in the Taiwan Strait in “an unsafe manner,” as China blamed the United States for “deliberately provoking risk” in the region.

U.S. and Canadian warships were conducting a joint exercise in the strait, which separates the island of Taiwan and China, when the Chinese ship cut in front of the guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon, forcing it to slow down to avoid a collision, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement on Saturday.

China’s military rebuked the United States and Canada for “deliberately provoking risk” after the countries’ navies staged a rare joint sailing through the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

The U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet said the Chung-Hoon and Canada’s frigate HMCS Montreal conducted a routine transit of the strait on Saturday.

The maritime encounter was the latest close call between the Chinese and U.S. military. On May 26, a Chinese fighter jet carried out an “unnecessarily aggressive” maneuver near a U.S. military plane over the South China Sea in international airspace.

The People’s Republic of China has claimed self-ruled Taiwan as its territory since the defeated Republic of China government fled to the island in 1949 after losing a civil war to Mao Zedong’s communists.

President Biden has said the U.S. would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.