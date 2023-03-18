Official U.S. Navy Aerial Photograph of Naval Base Coronado, Naval Air Station North Island and the San Diego area. Photo credit: Chief Mass Communication Specialist Keith DeVinney/US Air Force

The Naval Base Coronado was locked down at NAS North Island in Coronado while Naval police and the Coronado Police Department conducted an investigation, authorities said Saturday.

Several patrol cars were seen surrounding the gate near Fourth Street and Alameda Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Base spokesman Kevin Dixon told NBC7 guards at the gate “engaged” a driver who went through the gate and didn’t stop. The driver was taken into custody, Dixon said.

The base was put on lockdown and several gates were closed while security personnel check the rest of the base, Dixon said.

–City News Service