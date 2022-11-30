An F-35 Lightning II stealth jet launches from the USS Abraham Lincoln. Navy photo

Nine sailors suffered minor injuries when a fire broke out aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln off the coast of Southern California, the Navy said Wednesday.

A statement from the office of the Commander of the 3rd Fleet said the fire aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier occurred on Tuesday morning and was quickly extinguished, allowing the ship to resume operations.

“The fire was quickly identified and extinguished through the crew’s fire-fighting efforts,” according to the statement.

The Navy initially said six sailors suffered minor injuries, but later updated that to nine. All were treated aboard the ship.

The San Diego-based carrier was conducting routine operations approximately 30 miles off the coast.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation,” the Navy said. “Abraham Lincoln will continue to operate in the area.”

No other information was immediately released.

In July 2020 a fire broke out on the USS Bonhomme Richard as the amphibious assault ship was docked at Naval Base San Diego. The blaze left the ship listing and its superstructure in ruins, leading the Navy to scrap the vessel.

Updated at 10:10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022