Friday through Saturday, the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe will hold an adoption event for military families, including covering adoption fees courtesy of a nonprofit, as a way to thank them for their service.

The Animals for Armed Forces Foundation is sponsoring the pet adoption fees.

The Southern California non-profit “recognizes the years of comfort, laughter, joy, and devotion a loving pet can provide — all crucial elements to assist military members and their families whose lives have been dedicated to serving our country near and far,” officials said.

Military families will have to pay a $35 microchip fee, and can adopt one animal per household, Helen Woodward officials said. Families also must meet adoption requirements.

The discount applies to active duty, reserve, and veterans of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and National Guard, and/or immediate family members. A photo identification, either a state driver’s license or military/veterans ID card, is required.

Those wishing to adopt can view available pets here.

The animal center is located at 6461 El Apajo Road, and is open until 6 p.m. Friday. Weekend hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 858-756-4117.

— City News Service