A Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft. Photo: U.S. Marine Corps

The Marine Corps reported Wednesday that a MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor from Camp Pendleton crashed during training in Imperial County.

The aircraft from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing went down around 12:30 p.m. near the town of Glamis in the Sonoran Desert east of Brawley.

Though there were no immediate official reports of casualties, the Los Angeles Times, citing a federal source who spoke on condition of anonymity, reported that four personnel in the tilt-rotor aircraft had been killed. A search was underway for a fifth, according to the newspaper.

“Five Marines were onboard the aircraft, and we are awaiting confirmation on the status of all members of the crew,” said 1st Lt. Duane Kampa, a spokesman for the 3rd MAW, “We ask for the public’s patience as we work diligently with first responders and the unit to identify what occurred this afternoon.”

Early reports said the aircraft carried nuclear material, but the Marine Corps said that was incorrect.

An Osprey crashed in March during NATO exercises in Norway.

Updated at 6:24 p.m. June 8, 2022

City News Service contributed to this article.