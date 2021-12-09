A Mojave drone from General Atomics. Courtesy of the company

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems on Thursday unveiled the Mojave, a new unmanned aircraft system in the Predator line with short take-off capability and increased firepower.

The San Diego-based company said the Mojave does not need a typical runway, but can take off in a short distance from an unimproved surface.

Payload capacity is 3,600 pounds and the aircraft can carry up to 16 Hellfire missiles.

“We’re proud to bring these extraordinary capabilities to our Predator line,” said CEO Linden Blue. “We are providing the ground force with a long-endurance, armed over-watch UAS that can quickly reload weapons at austere sites, located close to the conflict zone.”

“This revolutionary design, based on 7 million flight hours of UAS experience, increases expeditionary employment options — making Mojave a real game changer,” Blue added.

The Mojave is based on the MQ-9 Reaper and MQ-1C Gray Eagle-ER but features enlarged wings with high lift and a 450-horsepower turboprop engine.

The company said a prototype aircraft first flew in the summer and is continuing to demonstrate “exceptional short-field performance and other unique qualities.”

General Atomics’ Predator line has evolved steadily since the drones were used in support of the U.S. war effort following the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.