The Essex amphibious ready group in the Arabian Sea. Navy photo

The amphibious ready group led by the San Diego-based USS Essex and carrying the 11th Marine Expeditionary Group from Camp Pendleton has entered the Arabian Sea, the Navy reported Tuesday.

The Essex and two other San Diego-based ships, the USS Portland and USS Pearl Harbor, are now operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility.

The area includes three critical choke points — the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal, and the Strait of Bab al Mandeb at the southern tip of Yemen.

The Navy said sailors and Marines in the ready group will train alongside regional and coalition partners to enforce maritime security.

The Essex and its accompanying ships left San Diego in August on a routine deployment.