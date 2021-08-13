Independence-variant littoral combat ships at Naval Base San Diego. Photo by Chris Jennewein

The Navy awarded Austal USA a long-term contract to maintain and modernize all of the littoral combat ships based in San Diego.

The work covers both the trimaran Independence-variant ships built by Austal in Alabama and the monohull Freedom-variant vessels from Marinette Marine.

“I’m proud of the hard work our service team has done to make this award possible,” said Rusty Murdaugh, Austal’s interim president. “We are honored that this award puts us in a position to support the sailors that deploy on these ships to protect and support our country and our allies.”

This award will enable the company to expand its San Diego service center while offering a greater range and depth of support available to the Navy.

Austal is also expanding its Singapore service center to support the Navy’s increased presence throughout the Pacific region.

“We are particularly focused on expanding our capability in the Pacific region to meet the growing demand from our Navy, Coast Guard, and Military Sealift Command customers,” Murdaugh said.

He noted that the littoral combat ships are being deployed throughout the Pacific, and Austal’s new expeditionary fast transport ships are seeing “great deal of usage” in the region.

Austal USA is the American unit of an Australia-based global shipbuilder.