Military personnel load a CH-47 helicopter onto a C-17 transport as troops pull out of Afghanistan. Defense Department photo

The Defense Department on Tuesday promised to maintain what it termed “robust over-the-horizon capability” to support the government of Afghanistan after the U.S. pullout is completed.

Press Secretary John F. Kirby said the United States will maintain a carrier strike group in the region and has additional military facilities throughout the Middle East.

“Our commitment to the future of a stable and secure Afghanistan has not changed. It’s just going to look different. We’re just not going to be on the ground the way we are now,” he said.

Kirby said there are also still contractors in Afghanistan providing support to that country’s security forces.

President Joe Biden said last week the departure is on track, but some American forces will still be in Afghanistan in September as part of a “rational drawdown with allies.”

The Pentagon reported that as of Tuesday it had completed more than 90% of the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The pullout will end America’s longest war after nearly 20 years.