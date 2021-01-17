Miramar Marines Prepare for ‘Winter Fury’ Exercise Across Southern California

Share This Article:

The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based at Miramar announced it is preparing for a major exercise this week known as Winter Fury.

The exercise will be conducted from Jan. 19 to Feb. 19 at training locations across Southern California, Arizona, and the coastal islands.

Winter Fury will test 3rd MAW’s ability to fight a “near-peer adversary” by employing all of the aircraft in its inventory, including F-35 Lightning II stealth fighters, AH-1Z Viper gunships, UH-1Y Venom utility helicopters, F/A-18 Hornet jets, CH-53E Super Stallion transport helicopters, MV-22B Osprey tiltrotors, and KC-130J Super Hercules tankers.

During the exercise, Marines will conduct long-range strikes, deploy and support troops, transport artillery, and provide logistical support to Marines on the ground.

Additionally, the wing will work closely with the Navy to conduct expeditionary advanced base operations, including the establishment of forward arming and refueling points.

The 3rd MAW is the Marine Corps’ largest aircraft wing and is deployable on short notice.

