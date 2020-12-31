New Navy, Military Contracts to Benefit San Diego County Firms, Workers

Piers at 32nd Street Naval Station, the Naval Base San Diego. Image via Wikimedia Commons
San Diego-area firms, including small businesses, will be the primary contractor or share in new military contracts announced Wednesday.

Al Larson Boat Shop and Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc., both from San Diego, and Marine Group Boat Works of Chula Vista, entered into a contract with an overall maximum value of $144.7 million. They will provide marine boatyard services to the Navy over five years.

The Navy awarded United Support Services Inc. in La Jolla a $9,461,730 contract for berthing and other support services for the U.S. Pacific Fleet. The contract includes a one-year base period and four one-year options that could bring the total value up to $47,308,650.

McKean Defense Group LLC in Philadelphia, received a $57.6 million contract modification for the provision of engineering services, including networking and communications systems. Three-quarters of the work is set to take place in San Diego.

The government also awarded Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co. a $903.6 million modification to a previously awarded contract to produce 133 Lot 16 F-35 aircraft for the Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force.

Most of Lockheed’s work will performed in Fort Worth, but 2% of the contract is set aside for San Diego, while roughly 15% will take place in El Segundo.

– Staff reports

