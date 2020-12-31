Share This Article:

San Diego-area firms, including small businesses, will be the primary contractor or share in new military contracts announced Wednesday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Al Larson Boat Shop and Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc., both from San Diego, and Marine Group Boat Works of Chula Vista, entered into a contract with an overall maximum value of $144.7 million. They will provide marine boatyard services to the Navy over five years.

The Navy awarded United Support Services Inc. in La Jolla a $9,461,730 contract for berthing and other support services for the U.S. Pacific Fleet. The contract includes a one-year base period and four one-year options that could bring the total value up to $47,308,650.

McKean Defense Group LLC in Philadelphia, received a $57.6 million contract modification for the provision of engineering services, including networking and communications systems. Three-quarters of the work is set to take place in San Diego.

The government also awarded Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co. a $903.6 million modification to a previously awarded contract to produce 133 Lot 16 F-35 aircraft for the Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force.

Most of Lockheed’s work will performed in Fort Worth, but 2% of the contract is set aside for San Diego, while roughly 15% will take place in El Segundo.

– Staff reports

New Navy, Military Contracts to Benefit San Diego County Firms, Workers was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: