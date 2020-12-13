Lost Sailor Ethan Garrett Goolsby, 20, of San Antonio Wished to Be Naval Officer

Share This Article:

The U.S. Navy identified the deceased Sailor from the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) as an Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Apprentice from Texas.

Ethan Garrett Goolsby reported to the San Diego-based aircraft carrier in July following initial training as an aviation ordnanceman in Pensacola, Fla.

He received a promotion to his current rank on Sept. 16. He reported to Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Ill. on Nov. 18, 2019.

Other media outlets said the 20-year-old hailed from San Antonio.

In a Facebook post Sunday, his family offered their “heartfelt thanks” to those who have sent their love and support to them since he went missing.

They said the Navy told them Goolsby, who aspired to become a Navy officer, was last seen early Thursday following a Wednesday night shift on the Roosevelt.

“We want people to remember Ethan’s kind heart, warm sense of humor, his desire to serve his country and all other aspects of his short life,” they wrote.

The Navy began a widespread search for Goolsby Thursday when a ship lookout reported a man overboard. They called off the search-and-rescue operation Saturday and declared Goolsby lost.

The incident remains under investigation.

– Staff reports

