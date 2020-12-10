Share This Article:

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) conducted a search and rescue Thursday seeking a sailor believed to have gone overboard off the coast of Southern California.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The San Diego-based ship initiated the search after a lookout spotted what appeared to be a person in the water. One sailor was unaccounted for during a command-wide muster of personnel.

Officials ordered three helicopters and a Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat to launch in response.

The U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy aircraft, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), USS Russell (DDG 59), USS Howard (DDG 83), and USS Charleston (LCS 18) joined in the attempt to rescue the sailor.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt received national attention last spring as COVID-19 struck the majority of the crew. At the time, the carrier’s captain issued a written plea for help, leading to his dismissal from the ship’s command.

– Staff reports

USS Theodore Roosevelt Leads Search for Sailor Thought to Have Gone Overboard was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: