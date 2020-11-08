Fleet Week San Diego Opens Monday With Golf Tourney, SeaWorld Salute

Share This Article:

Events for Fleet Week San Diego kick off Monday, leading to a San Diego Bay boat parade on Veterans Day.

The festivities begin with a golf tournament for enlisted men and women at Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan. The top foursomes among up to 36 teams from local military commands will compete for the Fleet Week Inter-Service Trophy.

SeaWorld offers its “Red, White & Blue Salute,” Monday, Wednesday and Thursday to celebrate veterans. Active-duty military and veterans received free admission those days.

SeaWorld will feature a salute to the military during the prelude to Orca Encounter presentations. Guests to the park also can purchase a frozen specialty drink, with a portion of the proceeds to be donated to Operation Ride Home. The program provides financial assistance to eligible active-duty, junior-enlisted military to travel home for the holidays.

The Veterans Day boat parade, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, invites local boat owners to decorate their vessels to show gratitude to those who’ve served.

The route will move from Shelter Island along the bayfront to the Coronado Bridge, where participants will head north along Coronado’s shoreline.

Fleet Week continues through Sunday Nov. 15.

– Staff and wire reports

