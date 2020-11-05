Fleet Week San Diego to Host Patriotic Veteran’s Day Parade by Local Boaters

Share This Article:

Fleet Week San Diego is hosting a Veteran’s Day boat parade on San Diego Bay with local boat owners decorating their vessels for the patriotic event.

Boats of all sizes decorated to salute and honor veterans and active-duty military personnel will proceed from Shelter Island beginning at 10 a.m. on Nov. 11 and travel along the bayfront to the Coronado Bridge, where the parade will cross the bay and then head north along the Coronado shoreline.

There will be live demonstrations by the Navy Leap Frogs parachute team, the U.S. Coast Guard as well as flyovers by vintage aircraft.

The public is invited to watch this free, family-friendly event from the bayfront shoreline.

Organizers are seeking local boat owners willing to decorate their craft to honor the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard and will award trophies.

