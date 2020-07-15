Helicopters Make 1,500 Water Drops in Battle to Save USS Bonhomme Richard

Share This Article:

Military and civilian emergency crews battled a raging blaze aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego for a fourth day Wednesday, with helicopters conducting 1,500 water drops.

Despite the destructiveness of the explosive, out-of-control fire, Navy officials reported the 22-year-old amphibious assault ship appeared to have escaped irreparable harm, though all-out efforts to quell the flames and smoldering hot spots were ongoing.

“First, we have investigated the four main engineering spaces (of the ship) and found no major damage,” Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck told reporters during a briefing at the naval base south of downtown San Diego. “There is no threat to the fuel tanks, which (are) well below any active fires or heat sources. The ship is stable, and (its) structure is safe.”

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, flight personnel had conducted more than 1,500 helicopter water drops on the ship, a process that was “cooling the superstructure and flight deck, enabling fire crews to get onboard internally to fight the fire,” Navy officials said.

The blaze broke out shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a part of the vessel where cardboard and tri-wall supplies are kept, and soon was sending thick columns of acrid smoke above the bay. Because the ship was undergoing maintenance work when the fire erupted, its built-in flame-suppression system was inoperative, according to base officials.

The conflagration sent below-deck temperatures as high as 1,000 degrees and eventually left the 41,000-ton ship listing due to the amount of water it had taken on due to the firefighting efforts, Navy officials said.

A total of 40 sailors and 23 civilian firefighters have suffered various minor injuries, mostly heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation, while battling the blaze, according to Navy officials. There were 160 sailors and officers aboard the ship when the fire broke out.

Among the precautions in the area of the blaze instituted by the U.S. Coast Guard were a one-nautical-mile safety zone on the waters surrounding the ship and up to 3,000 feet in the air above it.

Officials in National City, just south of the site of the fire, asked residents to remain in their homes as much as possible to avoid health hazards from the smoke billowing off the burning vessel. Likewise, the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District Office noted that if residents can smell acrid smoke, they should limit physical activity and stay indoors if possible.

