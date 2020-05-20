Photo: Amphibious Assault Vehicle Hits the Water at Camp Pendleton

An AAV-P7/A1 amphibious assault vehicle
An AAV-P7/A1 amphibious assault vehicle splashes into the water at Camp Pendleton. Marine Corps photo

The Marine Corps released a dramatic photo Wednesday of an AAV-P7/A1 amphibious assault vehicle splashing into the water during training at Camp Pendleton.

The vehicle assigned to the Assault Amphibian School was operating in the Del Mar Boat Basin north of Oceanside Harbor.

Marines in the program are participating in a 55-day course to learn how to maintain and operate the amphibious vehicles, which are 27-feet long and have a range of 20 nautical miles at sea and 300 miles on land.

The 32-ton vehicles can carry up to 21 marines during an assault launched from Navy amphibious ships at sea.

