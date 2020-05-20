Share This Article:

The Marine Corps released a dramatic photo Wednesday of an AAV-P7/A1 amphibious assault vehicle splashing into the water during training at Camp Pendleton.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The vehicle assigned to the Assault Amphibian School was operating in the Del Mar Boat Basin north of Oceanside Harbor.

Marines in the program are participating in a 55-day course to learn how to maintain and operate the amphibious vehicles, which are 27-feet long and have a range of 20 nautical miles at sea and 300 miles on land.

The 32-ton vehicles can carry up to 21 marines during an assault launched from Navy amphibious ships at sea.

Photo: Amphibious Assault Vehicle Hits the Water at Camp Pendleton was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: