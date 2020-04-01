Share This Article:

The governor of Guam announced Wednesday the territory will provide vacant hotel rooms to house crew from the USS Theodore Roosevelt who do not have coronavirus.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Nearly 100 sailors have tested positive for COVID-19 since the San Diego-based aircraft carrier docked at Guam last week, and the ship’s captain appealed to the Navy to provide shore housing for his crew to prevent further cases.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Rear Adm. John Menoni, commander of the Navy’s Joint Region Marianas, announced the quarantine plan at news conference in Hagatna, the island’s capital.

“The plan at this time is to remove as many people off the USS Teddy Roosevelt as we can, understanding that we have to leave a certain amount of folks on board to do normal watchstanding duties to keep the ship running,” Menoni said.

He said 40 medical personnel from the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force would be dispatched to Guam to help treat sailors aboard the ship and in shore housing.

Navy officials said later that as many as 2,700 personnel would be taken off the carrier and housed on shore.

The carrier has a crew of 3,000 plus a 2,000-member air wing.

Guam Will Open Hotel Rooms to Sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: