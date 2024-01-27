Jessica Calix and her son, Chago. Courtesy photo

San Diego mom Jessica Calix began her Monday ready to celebrate her son, Chago, on his eighth birthday. She didn’t know that she would return to a home in Southcrest washed out in the flood from a historic rainstorm.

“I was getting ready to sit down for some Parent Association volunteer work when I found out there was severe flooding,” Calix said. “I called my neighbor and she FaceTimed me. I was completely shocked to see her and the kids swimming in six feet of water in their living room.”

A few hours later and after being cleared by authorities, Calix said she went home to get her son’s snake. The rest of their belongings were damaged though.

“We didn’t return home that night — only had the clothes on our back and my car,” Calix said. “We have a temporary safe place to stay but need to look for new housing and replace necessities to get back to our usual daily routines.”

Today, a GoFundMe campaign is live to collect donations to help Calix and her son rebuild their lives. The goal is to raise $15,000 just to help restore basic necessities.

“I realized we really needed help,” Calix said. “We’ve all been in and out of denial and shock. We had to accept it and prepare to say goodbye to it all. I grieve the loss of my home, community neighbors, and friends. Memories and belongings that can never be replaced.”

The GoFundMe campaign gives Calix and her son hope though, she said.

“I look forward to getting back to a normal routine with my son,” she said. “We appreciate all the support and love in such a challenging time. We’ll never forget all of the incredible bravery, kindness, and love of our Southcrest community this week.”

To donate to the campaign for Calix, go to GoFundMe.com. Search the website for other campaigns to support San Diegans affected by the floods.

____

San Diego Moms is published on Saturdays. Have a story idea? Email hoaq@timesofsandiego.com and follow her on Instagram at @hoawritessd.