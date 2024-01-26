Helen Woodward Animal Center is “teaming” with puppies, due to multiple cries for help from partner organizations across the country. Photo via HW Center

One, two three, hut …

NFL playoff season is one of the most exhilarating times of the year but a record number of orphan pups have been left on the bench, antsy for some game time.

Helen Woodward Animal Center is “teaming” with puppies, due to multiple cries for help from partner organizations across the country. To promote the massive intake of furry rookies, the center has named the entire roster after the players of this year’s Pro Bowl Games, as well as fun football-themed expressions. Helen Woodward Animal Center is throwing a Hail Mary this weekend, in hopes that loving San Diego families will come in with a life-saving touchdown.

A multitude of factors, from the massive cold spell across the country, the sagging economy, and the uneven job market, have caused adoptions to decline coast to coast. Puppies that would have been first-round draft picks are spending weeks in free agency looking for their forever teams.

Currently, Helen Woodward Animal Center will have over 115 puppies available this weekend more waiting with center foster families, and even more arriving next week.

“We work with dozens of rescue partners across the country,” said Adoption Services Director Kendall Schulz, “It is our greatest joy to connect with overburdened shelters and save the lives of animals that would face euthanasia if they didn’t have a place to go. This has been a heartbreaking time as we are having to limit the number of animals sent to us. We simply don’t have the room.”

To highlight the exorbitant number of puppies looking to be drafted into a loving team of their very own, Helen Woodward Animal Center is ready to play ball by renaming all 115 after famous football players and fun football phrases such as “Patrick MaBONES,” “George KIBBLE,” “Dak PAWScott,” “Christian McCaFURRY,” “LineBARKER,” “RUFFeree,” “TAILgate” and more!

“Saving lives takes teamwork,” Schulz said. “We can’t think of a better team to help us than San Diego animal lovers.”

Beginning Friday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m., puppy lovers can score a chance to meet the full line-up of eligible adoptables & recruit them to join your team!

See the entire squad of featured pets here. For more information, please contact Helen Woodward Animal Center Adoption Department at 858-756-4117, or visit www.animalcenter.org.