A juvenile coyote found floating in floodwaters with a bucket stuck on his head recovers before being returned to the wild. Courtesy San Diego Humane Society.

A young coyote who was found floating in flood debris with a bucket stuck on its head Monday has been released back into the wild after recovering at San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center.

On Monday, SDHS’s Humane Law Enforcement was called to the flooded Tijuana River Valley in the 2200 block of Dairy Mart Road in San Diego about a dog in the floodwaters with a bucket stuck on the animal’s head, according to the organization.

Due to the difficult terrain, the only way to reach the animal was by boat, so San Diego lifeguards helped the officers reach the animal — who then turned out to be coyote, not a dog.

Officers took the coyote to the Bahde Wildlife Center for initial triage and care, where veterinarians gave him a sedative and pain medication. They then removed the bucket from his head, provided fluids and took X-rays. He was wet, suffering from mild hypothermia, had cactus spines stuck in his fur and wounds that needed care, officials said.

According to the Humane Society, the juvenile coyote received continued care for his wounds and was monitored via cameras to ensure he was displaying healthy behaviors before returning to the wild.