Veterinarians removed the bucket from the coyote’s head. San Diego Humane Society photo

A young coyote was recovering at San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center Wednesday after being rescued from a flooded field full of debris with a bucket stuck on his head.

On Monday, SDHS’ Humane Law Enforcement personnel were called to the flooded Tijuana River Valley in the 2200 block of Dairy Mart Road in San Diego about a dog floating in debris with a bucket stuck on the animal’s head, according to the organization.

The only way to reach the coyote was by boat due to difficult terrain. San Diego Human Society photo

Due to the difficult terrain, the only way to reach the animal was by boat, so San Diego lifeguards helped the humane officers reach the animal — who turned out to be coyote, not a dog.

According to the Humane Society, the animal was rushed to the Bahde Wildlife Center for initial triage and care, where veterinarians administered a sedative and pain medication, then removed the bucket from his head, provided fluids and took X-rays. He was wet, suffering from mild hypothermia, had cactus spines stuck in his fur and wounds that needed care, officials said.

The Humane Society is hopeful the juvenile coyote will be able to recover and return to the wild soon. Screenshot via San Diego Humane Society video

After the first 24 hours, the coyote was transferred to the Ramona Wildlife Center, where a Project Wildlife team rehabilitates apex predators.

“We are hopeful this juvenile coyote will be able to recover and return to the wild soon,” SDHS spokeswoman Nina Thompson said.

City News Service contributed to this article.