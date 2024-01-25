The San Diego Foundation offices in Liberty Station.

San Diego Foundation has coordinated with the County of San Diego to launch the San Diego Flood Response Fund to rapidly deploy flexible resources into the community and support organizations responding to recent unprecedented flooding in San Diego County. Donations can be made online at SDFoundation.org/floodrespons.

“This week’s 100-year flood left many residents without homes, clothing, or food,” said Mark Stuart, president and CEO of the San Diego Foundation. “San Diegans care about each other. In times of great need, they step up to give a hand to their neighbors and their community. We urge all San Diegans to donate so we can quickly get funds to the nonprofit organizations helping those with urgent needs.”

The fund will receive donations and make emergency grants to nonprofit service organizations engaged in disaster response and relief. San Diego Foundation will match donations up to $100,000. One hundred percent of donations to the San Diego Flood Response Fund will go toward nonprofits helping San Diegoans impacted by the flood. The San Diego Flood Response Fund does not grant directly to individuals or families, but to the nonprofit organizations that serve individuals and families.

The city and county of San Diego, along with Gov. Gavin Newsom, have declared a state of emergency regarding this week’s flooding. Damages are estimated at millions of dollars and potentially hundreds of San Diegans are without homes. Some of the most acute flooding and damage occurred in southeastern San Diego communities, including Mountain View, Southcrest, Logan Heights, and Encanto.