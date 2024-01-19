There is so much to do (and eat) in San Diego but only one Valentine’s Day per year. Here are our picks for where to eat, sleep and play this holiday.

Photo courtesy of Galpao Gaucho

Galpão Gaucho Officially Open

One of San Diego’s newest eateries is Galpão Gaucho, a Brazilian steakhouse, in Seaport Village.

Guests can indulge in 17 different cuts of meat including beef, seafood, pork, chicken and lamb. The meats are paired with a buffet that includes 40 gourmet salad items, and side dishes such as garlic mashed potatoes, sweet caramelized bananas, and homemade chimichurri sauce. The range of grilled options also include shrimp, salmon, pineapple– and the ever popular white cheddar cheese, which is a Brazilian style cheese grilled and served with honey.

What makes Galpão Gaucho stand apart from other Brazilian eateries? The authenticity. The eatery brings together the Gaucho culture and the dining tradition of the Brazilian cowboy.

“San Diego is a wonderful city that we always wanted to step foot in and provide guests with an experience like never before,” said Sidinaldo Silva, regional manager of Galpão Gaucho. “San Diego marks our lucky seventh location and we wouldn’t have been able to do this without the demand from our guests.”

Aside from the delectable eats, guests can also enjoy Brazilian-style cocktails and coffee. End your Valentine’s Day feast with a walk down San Diego’s beloved-Seaport Village.

More Restaurant Picks

Experience a culinary love affair this Valentine’s Day at Cannonball, a large, oceanfront rooftop with panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean in Mission Beach. Indulge in dishes such as miso-crusted sea bass and grilled whole lobster. As a sweet finale to a romantic evening, every table will be treated with a complimentary white chocolate lava cake with red ganache and topped with a rose petal.

Spend Valentine’s Day tucked inside Encinitas’s Herb & Sea where Executive Chef Aidan Owens has planned a special Valentine’s Day four-course meal, which includes blue devil oyster, pork belly, grilled prawn and more. Desserts from Executive Pastry Chef Laura Warren include chocolate lava cake and winter citrus tart.

Wine lovers can head to Pali Wine Co. in Little Italy from Tuesday, Feb. 13 through Thursday, Feb. 15 with special Valentine’s Day wine flights and pairings! Special flights will feature five of Pali Wine Co.’s wines, highlighting flirty natural wines and the romance of blush and sparkling wines. Enjoy the wine flight alongside choice of a pairing like fresh local oysters, curated cheese or decadent chocolate covered strawberries.

Spend a swanky Valentine’s Day evening basking at Animae’s chic dining room where guests will be treated with a four-course dinner by Executive Chef Tara Monsod. Monsod’s offerings this holiday include jumbo shrimp, chicken liver mousse and Taiwanese fried chicken, among other options.

Garibaldi delivers romance with its Italian-isle inspired restaurant located on the third floor of the InterContinental San Diego. On Valentine’s Day, Garibaldi will be open with a special four course menu centered around sustainable seafood and the romance of Sardinia and Sicily. Expect fresh oysters, spicy tuna tartare and more.

Let celebrity Chef Richard Blais do all the work this Valentine’s Day at California English where his specially curated menu includes Kushi oysters, lober bisque, truffle chicken pie and roasted Chilean sea bass. You can’t go wrong with Blais at the helm!

Photo courtesy of Lakehouse Resort

Indulge in a romantic rendezvous this Valentine’s Day at Lakehouse Resort’s main dining outpost, The Grill, where they will be offering a prix fixe three-course Valentine’s Day menu. Expect an assortment of delicious offerings, including smoke salmon carpaccio, risotto arancini and seabass, among other items.

Bring Valentine’s Day home with Sammy’s where they will be offering their popular (and delicious) heart-shaped pizzas. Gourmet to-go pizza kits are available throughout the month of February and available at all six San Diego locations. Each kit includes your choice of any pizza with heart shaped dough and all ingredients, along with baking instructions. Pizza kits start at $12.

This Valentine’s Day, enjoy a special dining experience at the appealing French restaurant, Jeune et Jolie, from Partner John Resnick and Executive Chef Eric Bost. Show the one you love a spectacular night with a pre-fixe 5-course menu.

Head over to Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa to indulge in a special Valentine’s Day pre-fixe menu at 20 | Twenty, which includes charcuterie, caramelized pear salad or roasted beet & brie soup, and a choice of decadent entrees like bone marrow filet, lobster ravioli, or pistachio bucatini.

Chandler’s Oceanfront Dining, located at Cape Rey Carlsbad Beach, will host a special Valentine’s Day affair on Feb. 14 with ocean views and a Sweetheart Menu, accompanied by live jazz music.

On Saturday, Feb. 10, Greenfinch Restaurant is playing host to an intimate prix-fixe Valentine’s Day dinner. Guests can start their evening with a glass of bubbly and caviar topped oysters before indulging in a delectable four-course, candlelight dinner accompanied by live music. On Feb. 14th, the eater will host a Cupid-approved evening with small bites and a Moet cart.

On Feb. 14, L’Auberge Del Mar’s signature dining experience Adelaide will be extending a five-course prix fixe Valentine’s Day dinner for couples looking to indulge in a decadent meal, perfectly paired with Adelaide’s romantic ambiance and unmatched ocean views. Menu highlights include steak tartar, scallops, ribeye and more, along with almond milk sorbet for dessert and a selection of exquisite wines.

On Feb. 14, guests can celebrate the season of love with a prix fixe dinner at Covewood at San Diego Mission Bay Resort. Featuring menu offerings like French kiss oysters, black truffle risotto, wood-roasted half chicken and more, guests can dine alongside romantic sunset views of Mission Bay.

From Feb. 14 to 17, Vessel Restaurant + Bar at Kona Kai San Diego is playing host to the ultimate Valentine’s Day dining experience with a Shareable Sweetheart menu. Embracing the “what’s mine, is yours” mentality, shareable offerings include the Hearts of Palm Salad (lolla rosso, pickled celery, avocado, heirloom tomato with toasted coconut-lime dressing), Land & Sea For Two (12oz filet mignon and dungeness crab stuffed tiger shrimp) and more, along with a warm callebaut chocolate lava cake and chocolate-dipped strawberries for dessert.

Celebrate love this Valentine’s Day at the picturesque AVANT at Rancho Bernardo Inn. Driven by an innovative blend of traditional French and new American dishes, AVANT plays host to engaging culinary experiences, including a four-course prix fixe Valentine’s Day dinner. Couples can celebrate with amuse bouche and a champagne toast featuring Perrier Jouet Grand Brut, and choose from a variety of delicious menu items such as West Coast oysters, filet mignon with Chef’s Garden peppercorn demi-glace, decadent desserts like a creamy tres leches flan and rich, dark chocolate pot de crème, and more.

Sally’s Fish House & Bar at Manchester Grand Hyatt, a longstanding dining institution on the San Diego Bay, is the perfect spot for a romantic seaside Valentine’s Day dinner. Enjoy waterfront dining and a coastal-inspired menu, which includes a selection of the area’s freshest seafood, local ingredients and unforgettable flavors. This year, couples can book a romantic five-course Valentine’s Day dinner including grilled oysters, lobster carbonara, prime ribeye steak and more.

Get all dressed up for Date Night in the heart of the coolest neighborhood in San Diego – nestled in the coastal neighborhood of Bird Rock in the iconic 1949 “Piano Building” sits Paradisaea, San Diego’s buzziest dining hotspot. This Valentine’s Day, guests will enjoy a 3-course prix fixe menu that will offer menu enhancements including Petrossian Royal Osetra Caviar, as well as A5 Wagyu.

Photo courtesy of Lumi

Couples looking to celebrate love early this Valentine’s Day can head to Lumi, the upscale rooftop bar and restaurant in The Gaslamp with warm fire pits to cozy up next to, Instagrammable cocktails and fresh, locally sourced Nikkei cuisine. This year, Lumi will be offering Heart Shaped Akira Back Pizzas February 9 – February 14.

An upscale, modern steakhouse like no other, Huntress is delivering entirely new taste combinations, unexpected pairings and theatrical presentation. This year, Huntress is offering a romantic Valentine’s Day Chef’s Menu, available Feb. 14 to Feb. 18.

Celebrate love at San Diego’s newest Michelin-starred eatery, Valle. In Februrary, Chef Roberto Alcocer will debut his new dining experience at the bar, titled El Sillón. Curated each evening by Chef Alcocer, the abbreviated El Sillón menu will feature four dishes selected from the full tasting menu offered in Valle’s main dining room.

Little Frenchie in Coronado will be offering a three course prix-fixe Valentine’s Day menu for with optional wine pairings. Menu highlights include duck torchon, escargot vol au vent, whole Maine lobster and more.

In the heart of San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter, Pendry San Diego invites guests to a romantic urban escape for a special Valentine’s Day celebration at Provisional, Kitchen, Cafe & Mercantile, where guests can revel in live music and exquisite champagne pairings accompanied by Chef Brandon Sloan’s special menu featuring delectable delights including seafood trio, ravioli hertz and more.

Fairmont Grand Del Mar. Courtesy photo

Indulge at Fairmont Grand Del Mar

Fairmont Grand Del Mar takes love seriously. This Valentine’s Day, take advantage of the Love is in the Air Grand Romance Package, which includes an overnight stay in a luxury guestroom or suite, a bottle of bubbly, chocolate covered strawberries, a $50 resort credit that can be used for resort dining, The Grand Golf Club, outdoor activities, and more. The resort is also offering the Symphony Serenity Suite Package, which includes an overnight stay in a lavish suite, experience the San Diego Symphony performance, and awaken in sunshine with a complimentary breakfast for two.

Make the experience even more grand with Restorative Couples Journey at the Spa and a special six-course dinner filled with tantalizing appetizers, flavorful dishes, decadent desserts, and more in this enchanting six-course Valentine’s Dinner. $185/person excluding tax, gratuity, and alcohol.

Other Destinations

For a charming, beachfront romantic interlude for two – opt for Beach Terrace Inn’s Celebrate Us Package complete with accommodations at the romantic boutique hotel, breakfast in bed for two and a specialty “Be Mine” amenity featuring a playful welcome beverage, gourmet gift box, the Beach Terrace Love Game, chocolates, and a thoughtfully curated keepsake.

Embrace the spirit of aloha and check into the quaint and charming Ocean Palms Beach Resort where you’ll find romantic accommodations, a pleasant ocean breeze, beach access, and a special 14% off promotion with code VALENTINE (valid 2/1/24 – 2/15/24).

Book the Sweet Month of Romance Package at Cape Rey Carlsbad Beach, which is complete with a stay on the coast, complimentary resort fee ($35 value per night) & complimentary valet parking ($40 value per night), aromantic couples massage (or two separate 50-minute Spa Treatments at Ocean Crest Spa, and a complimentary dessert from Pastry Chef Jean Marie and two champagne toasts to be enjoyed at Chandler’s Oceanfront Dining.

The iconic Hotel del Coronado is a romantic world all its own and this Valentine’s Day, the resort has an assortment of offerings to celebrate love. From s’mores by a private beach bonfire, to surf-side strolls at sunset, The Del offers countless unforgettable experiences for two this February, including a A Suite Escape Package, a Valentine’s Day Dinner at Serẽa and other Activities for Two.

Head to SoCal’s wine country with Europe Village in Temecula. Europa Village is a multi-winery, innovative destination wine resort experience offering the charm and character of Europe, transporting guests to the traditional villages of Spain, France, and Italy across three winery destinations – Bolero, a Spanish adventure; C’est la Vie, a French affair; and Vienza, inspired by the Italian countryside.

Other Activities

On Tuesday, Feb. 13, L’Auberge Del Mar is calling all girlfriends to indulge in a Galentine’s Day Celebration in its swanky Living Room Bar. Guests can toast to friendship in the heart of this Del Mar institution with specialty cocktails and mocktails, a shareable bar bites menu and live music. No reservations are required and seating is subject to availability.

Hearts of Carlsbad Village Treasure Hunt will take place from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11 where visitors are encouraged to search high and low through the heart of the Village to find sparkling glass gems. If you discover one, make sure to register it on the Carlsbad Village Association website. You’ll be entered to win incredible prizes like a private glass blowing session at Barrio Glassworks.

Enjoy pottery making with Handled Pottery Studio during a two-hour pottery wheel class. Guests will enjoy making art with a candle-lit session filled with sweet and savory treats, sparkling wine and non-alcoholic drinks.

Indulge in the ultimate Valentine’s Day prep experience with Park Hyatt Aviara Sip & Shop Social. Elevate the shopping experience with unparalleled savings, treating yourself or finding the perfect gifts for loved ones, alongside complementary chair massages, rejuvenating eye and lip masks, and more.

Situated in the vibrant heart of San Diego, Liberty Liberty Public Market offers an ideal setting for commemorating the month of romance. Delight in an array of lively activities, including Valentine’s Day Beer Bingo on Feb. 13 and a Galentine’s Day Market with The Female Maker Market on Feb. 18.

What else is happening in San Diego County during Valentine’s Day? Tell us in the comments.