A group of squirrel monkeys, including a baby. Courtesy San Diego Zoo.

The San Diego Zoo is celebrating the births of four bouncing baby primates representing three different species over the last few months which can now be seen with their mothers in their habitats.

The DeBrazza’s monkey was born in late October, the first born at the zoo in a quarter century. That was quickly followed by three November births — a Schmidt’s red-tailed monkey arrived on Nov. 11, and two squirrel monkeys were born on Nov. 27 and 28.

All four of the infants are reportedly healthy and happy, nursing frequently and bonding with their mothers. They are expected to become much more active as they grow older.

Zoo attendees who would like to catch a glimpse of the babies and adults can visit the squirrel monkeys at Wildlife Explorer’s Basecamp, the Schmidt’s red-tailed monkeys at Ituri Forest, and the De Brazza’s monkeys at the Lost Forest habitat.