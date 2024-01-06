One-way traffic control will take place on State Route 67 through Poway starting Sunday night and is expected to end mid-week, officials said Saturday.
The traffic control hours will last from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday at Scripps Poway Parkway, and from 9 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations, according to Caltrans:
— Monday, Poway Road to Mina de Oro Road and Cloudy Moon to Archie Moore;
— Tuesday, Archie Moore to Air Mail Lane;
— Wednesday, Air Mail Lane to Mussey Grade.
One-way traffic control will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday at the following locations:
— Monday, Day Street;
— Tuesday, 15th Sreet;.
— Wednesday,14th Street;
— Thursday, 10th Street.
