A Caltrans truck. Courtesy of the agency

One-way traffic control will take place on State Route 67 through Poway starting Sunday night and is expected to end mid-week, officials said Saturday.

The traffic control hours will last from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday at Scripps Poway Parkway, and from 9 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations, according to Caltrans:

— Monday, Poway Road to Mina de Oro Road and Cloudy Moon to Archie Moore;

— Tuesday, Archie Moore to Air Mail Lane;

— Wednesday, Air Mail Lane to Mussey Grade.

One-way traffic control will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday at the following locations:

— Monday, Day Street;

— Tuesday, 15th Sreet;.

— Wednesday,14th Street;

— Thursday, 10th Street.

–City News Service