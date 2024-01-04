Through the Direct Install Program, toilets that use 1.6 gallons or more per flush are replaced with premium, high-efficiency models that use half the water. The program is entirely funded by more than $4 million in grants from the California Department of Water Resources’ Integrated Regional Water Management and Urban Community Drought Relief programs and through the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. Photo courtesy The San Diego County Water Authority

More than 6,000 high-efficiency toilets have been installed free of charge for income-qualifying residents and those in under-represented communities across the region through a grant-funded program run by the San Diego County Water Authority.

Funds remain to replace about 4,000 more outdated toilets with professionally installed, high-efficiency models at no cost to mobile home communities, multi-family units, and income-qualifying single-family homes. Smart irrigation controllers are also available at no cost through the program. To be eligible, participants must be residential customers within the Water Authority’s service area. Learn more and apply at the Direct Install Program.

“This is a great way for residents to get a free home upgrade that both conserves water and saves on water bills,” said Mel Katz, chair of the Water Authority’s Board of Directors. “Water affordability is a top priority for the Water Authority, and this program is one of many ways we are combatting inflationary pressures on water prices.”

Over the last two years, the Water Authority helped secure $25 million to cover overdue residential water bills resulting from the economic impacts of COVID-19. In addition, the Water Authority also operates an industry-leading asset management program designed to avoid the extreme costs of emergency repairs on large-scale water pipelines. And, the agency is advocating in Washington, D.C., for federal funds to defray the cost of generational upgrades to local dams and reservoirs.

Through the Direct Install Program, toilets that use 1.6 gallons or more per flush are replaced with premium, high-efficiency models that use half the water. The program is entirely funded by more than $4 million in grants from the California Department of Water Resources Integrated Regional Water Management and Urban Community Drought Relief programs and through the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.