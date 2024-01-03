It’s always nice to get a thank-you or two from those you work alongside like Recycled Water Supervisor Mike Piper. Photo courtesy San Elijo Joint Powers Authority.

It’s always nice to get a thank-you or two from those you work alongside like Recycled Water Supervisor Mike Piper.

He recently was handed a card and box of chocolates as a sincere gesture from a young utility worker he had mentored.

The worker expressed gratitude for Piper’s guidance and dedication, noting that Piper went above and beyond, even on days off, to help him meet professional standards.

Piper is happy to share the knowledge he has gathered during a 21-year career at San Elijo Joint Powers Authority, which produces recycled water for the water districts that serve Encinitas, Solana Beach, Rancho Santa Fe, and Del Mar.

Over the years, Piper has earned multiple certifications and secured a seat on the Board of Directors for the local chapter of the American Backflow Prevention Association. In this role he helps ensure recycled water and potable water systems never intermingle —Piper performs training and screenings and develops recommendations to regulatory agencies.

As a testing proctor, Piper ensures certification candidates can demonstrate the skills outlined in the USC Manual of Cross-Connection Control, a vital resource in the field. He is committed to sharing his extensive knowledge, stating, “I don’t like to hold back my knowledge; I make sure they know what I know.”

Recycled water has come a long way during Piper’s tenure. Used for irrigation and industrial purposes, recycled water is drought-proof and provides an important alternative to potable water.

“Mike has been instrumental in helping us connect new customers to recycled water,” said General Manager Mike Thornton. “He is very knowledgeable, dependable and great at explaining that recycled water is safe and sustainable.”

Looking ahead, San Elijo JPA is expanding its 20-mile network of purple pipe for recycled water, and in 2024, will begin refurbishment of the 3-million-gallon Wanket Reservoir in Encinitas for recycled water storage. And Piper will be assisting new customers with their connection process, emphasizing safety, quality, and excellent customer service.

Even during off hours, Piper remains on call 24/7 to mark recycled water and wastewater lines in response to dig alerts. His journey into the water industry started over two decades ago when, while working for Culligan Water, he inquired about a job at the San Elijo Water Campus. Soon after, he joined as an operator.

Beyond his professional life, Piper engages in volunteer work, particularly with the Miracle League of San Diego. Despite his busy schedule, he emphasizes the importance of family life, stating, “Being a father is the best thing I can do.”

