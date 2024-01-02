Cooler weather and a round of precipitation is headed to San Diego County Wednesday as a low pressure trough moves through California, according to the National Weather Service.

Some snow is expected to fall in the mountains coupled with windy conditions, especially in the mountains, deserts and coastal waters. There is also a slight chance of a thunderstorm.

(1/4) It's going to rain tomorrow! The next in a series of storm systems arrives overnight, producing widely scattered showers across Southern California. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible, especially tomorrow morning, leading to pockets of heavier rainfall. pic.twitter.com/spXkb1u8Ny — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 2, 2024

High temperatures Wednesday are forecast around 61 to 64 near the coast, 59 to 62 in the western valleys, 51 to 56 near the foothills, 44 to 51 in the mountains and 62 to 66 in the deserts, NWS said.

Fair, but cool weather will return Thursday and Friday, with more precipitation possible Saturday night and Sunday along with increased wind and chilly weather.

Monday morning will likely follow the coldest night so far this season.