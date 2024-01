A family displaced in a house fire checks on a pet chinchilla. Photo source: Gilberto Gonzalez / Socal News Outlet

An Escondido family, including a pet chinchilla, was displaced after a house fire Sunday.

Firefighters responded to a call at around 2 p.m. about a structure fire in the 1300 block of Morning View Drive in Escondido, just west of the 15 freeway.

They arrived to find the building in flames.

Units were able to quickly knock down the fire and rescue a family pet. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

No further information, including the cause of the fire, is available at this time.