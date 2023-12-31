Drizzle in San Diego County. Photo via @SanDiegoWCMwx X

Showers are expected Monday for San Diego County, with wet weather conditions returning by mid-week, forecasters said Sunday.

Surf will decrease through Sunday, but sets of 6 to 9 feet are still expected. High-surf is looking to calm down by Monday morning, with some sets to 6 feet. Flooding in low-lying coastal areas is expected, with morning high tides hitting up to 4 feet, 8 inches at La Jolla.

Although waters are calming, a high-surf warning, a coastal flood advisory and a small craft advisory remain in effect through Monday at county beaches, with sea-wave heights from 8 to 14 feet.

The warning and both advisories will be in effect until at least 2 a.m. Monday and include warnings of dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, beach erosion and possible pier damage.

Officials advised that breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks and into dangerous seas. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water, they said.

The small craft advisory covers coastal waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican border and out to 30 nautical miles, extending 30 to 60 nautical miles to San Clemente Island, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s San Diego surf forecast includes a high-risk rip current, with surf height from 3 to 5 feet, sets to 6 feet in the morning and a west swell from 270 degrees.

Along the coast, partly cloudy conditions are expected through Monday, with daytime temperatures hitting the lower 60s. Inland Valley areas are expected to be partly cloudy, with highs reaching the lower to mid-60s.

The desert areas are expected to see highs in the mid-60s throughout the week, with daytime temperatures ranging from the lower to mid-50s in the mountains.

Monday’s downtown San Diego forecast calls for a slight chance of showers, with a high near 62 degrees.

City News Service contributed to this article.