Waves slam into Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach in January. Photo by Chris Stone

Officials said Friday that they have closed Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach indefinitely, citing fears about damage from high surf.

“The pier will remain closed until high surf conditions have subsided and a damage assessment of the pier can be completed to determine the potential need for any repairs,” the city said in a tweet.

“Dangerous large breaking waves of 6 to 15 feet” are expected to continue through early Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

It’s the latest trouble for local piers following years of issues.

In light of safety concerns from high surf, the City has closed public access to Crystal Pier in #PacificBeach. The pier will remain closed until high surf conditions have subsided & a damage assessment of the pier can be completed to determine the potential need for any repairs. pic.twitter.com/LGgqb7Y4jl — City of San Diego (@CityofSanDiego) December 29, 2023

One end of Crystal Pier was temporarily closed earlier this year as a precaution because the structure appeared to have sustained storm damage. After a consultant determined that, though the pier had sustained minor damage, it was safe for public use, it re-opened in May.

In addition, the city last month decided to close the Ocean Beach Pier through storm season.

Almost a year ago, the OB pier was damaged and it remained closed until early July. The city embarked on repairs that cost an estimated $230,000.

That followed repair projects in 2019 and 2021.