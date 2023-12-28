A man and child play in high waves at Windansea. Photo by Chris Stone

A high-surf and a coastal flood advisory will be in effect all weekend at San Diego County beaches, with large breaking waves of up to 12 feet, sets to 15 feet and some expected minor flooding, forecasters said Thursday.

Both advisories will be in effect from 8 a.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Monday and includes warnings of dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, beach erosion and minor tidal overflow during morning high tides at low-lying coastal areas such as beach parking lots and walkways.

Locations most susceptible to flooding include Cardiff and Seaside State Beaches, portions of Del Mar, La Jolla Shores, Mission Beach and Imperial Beach. Potential flooding of lots, parks and roads with some road closures can be expected, according to the National Weather Service .

Officials advised that breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks and into dangerous seas. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.

Friday’s San Diego surf forecast includes a high-risk rip current, with surf height from 6 to 10 feet, sets to 12 feet and an easing west swell from 280 degrees and south swell from 200 degrees.

A man and two children face increasingly strong waves in La Jolla. Photo by Chris Stone

Waves at Marine Street Beach were projected to be 9 to 12 feet high. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego’s Skip McCullough catches a high wave Thursday north of Windansea. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego’s Skip McCullough carves a high wave Thursday north of Windansea. Photo by Chris Stone

Along the coast, partly cloudy conditions are expected through Friday, with daytime temperatures hitting the mid-70s. Inland valley areas are expected to be partly cloudy through Friday, with highs reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.

The desert areas are expected to see highs in the lower 70s throughout the week, with daytime temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to mid-60s in the mountains.

Friday’s conditions for downtown San Diego are expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. Saturday’s downtown conditions include expected showers before 10 a.m., a possible thunderstorm from 10 a.m to 4 p.m, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. and a high near 62 degrees.

San Diego wasn’t the only area bracing for high surf. A high surf warning was in effect until early Friday for shoreline counties along the Central and Northern California coastline with breaking waves of 28 to 33 feet, according to the NWS, which warned “these conditions are deadly!”

— City News Service. Reuters contributed to this report

Updated at 5:25 p.m. Dec. 28, 2023