Miramar Reservoir. Photo credit: sandiego.gov/reservoirs-lakes/miramar-reservoir

The city of San Diego is preparing to install a new underwater pipeline at its Miramar Reservoir as part of the Pure Water program, officials announced Thursday.

“The subaqueous pipeline at Miramar Reservoir is a key construction project of the Pure Water program to help provide for our future water needs,” said Public Utilities Department Director Juan Guerreiro.

This is the final segment of a pipeline project that will convey purified water from the North City Pure Water Facility through eight miles of pipeline to the reservoir, according to the city.

“We recently surpassed 40% completion of Phase 1 projects and we appreciate everyone’s patience during construction,” Guerreiro added.

Officials said that completion of the one-mile branched pipeline along the reservoir bed includes assembly on shore before the pipe is loaded onto barges and installed underwater. More than 1,100 feet of tunneling to reach the reservoir was completed earlier this year, and work is now underway to complete construction of the pipeline at the reservoir.

If the project goes according to plan, Pure Water could provide nearly half of the city’s water supply locally by 2035. The project will use proven purification technology to clean recycled water and produce safe, high-quality drinking water, according to a statement from the city.

There are currently 12 such projects under construction in the city. After completion, city officials said Phase 1 will produce an annual average of 30 million gallons per day. Phase 2, which is in planning stages, is expected to produce an additional 53 million gallons per day.

Shore areas, including picnic and barbecue areas, paths and shore fishing, will remain accessible during the project. For safety reasons, in-water recreational activities at Miramar Reservoir have been suspended during the pipeline project.

Boats, canoes, kayaks and float tubes are currently not allowed.

– City News Service