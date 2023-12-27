High surf hits the shack at Windansea. Photo by Chris Stone

The National Weather Service is forecasting highs seas and surf for the San Diego County coast through the New Year’s weekend.

“High surf will occur along the coast Thursday through early next week with coastal flooding at favored low-lying locations,” the weather service said.

A high surf advisory will be in effect from 8 a.m. Thursday until 2 a.m. Monday

The weather service said an incoming west swell from 270 to 280 degrees with a period of 16 to 20 seconds will generate surf of 9 to 12 feet at west-facing beaches.

Local sets up to 15 feet are possible from two large swells that will arrive on Thursday and Saturday.

Strong rip currents will create hazardous swimming conditions, and minor coastal flooding is possible during high tides.

The marine forecast calls for combined seas of 8 to 13 feet. The highest seas are expected in the outer waters and south of Point Loma in the inner waters.

However, “steep and hazardous seas are not expected due to the very long

period that will accompany these waves,” the weather service said.