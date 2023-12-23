A photographer gets ready for a sunset at Ocean Beach Pier. Photo by Chris Stone

Warmer days are expected for San Diego County through the middle of next week, but cooler weather and possibly rain could be on the way next weekend, forecasters said Saturday.

Along the coast, partly cloudy conditions were expected through Friday, with daytime temperatures hitting the mid-60s. Inland valley areas are expected to be partly cloudy in the morning then becoming clear through Tuesday, with highs reaching the upper 60s, according to the National Weather Service.

The desert areas are expected to see highs in the upper 60s throughout the week, with highs ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s in the mountains.

Sunday and Monday’s weather in downtown San Diego is expected to be mostly sunny, with highs reaching the mid-60s.

Sunday’s San Diego surf forecast includes a moderate-risk rip current, with surf height from 2 to 4 feet, and a mixed west swell from 280 degrees and southwest swell from 220 degrees.

—City News Service