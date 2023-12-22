A flooded road in the Tijuana River Valley. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Amid heavy rains, San Diego Fire Department Lifeguards rescued two injured people in South Bay, not far from the international border, early Friday morning.

SDFD responded at 2:45 a.m. Friday to a call regarding two people needing assistance in the water north of the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant and arrived on scene at 3 a.m.

“Customs and Border Protection requested SDFD’s Lifeguard Swift Water Rescue Team to aid two people in the water north of the water treatment plant in South Bay at Dairy Mart Road and Clearwater Way,” SDFD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

“They were located and rescued. Both were transported to Sharp Chula Vista Hospital.”

The two people were not identified. The extent of their injuries was not known.

Units assigned included one division chief, one truck, one helicopter, one engine, two battalion chiefs, one rescue, one medic, two lifeguard river teams and 21 total personnel.

City News Service contributed to this report.